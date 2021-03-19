Federal grand jury investigating Baltimore officials Nick, Marilyn Mosby; churches, campaign staff subpoenaed

The IRS filing shows the couple owed nearly $23,000 for the 2014 tax year, more than $19,000 for 2015, and about $3,000 for 2016. Nick Mosby, 43, said the debts stem from his early withdrawals of retirement savings because of “unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies.” Marilyn Mosby has said only that she was unaware of the lien.