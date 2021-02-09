Baltimore inspector general finds State’s Attorney Mosby out of town for 85 days; most trips not approved by city estimate board as required

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby left town to attend two dozen events around the world in 2018 and 2019, causing her to be “physically absent from Baltimore” for 85 days, the city inspector general found.
These trips weren’t paid for with tax dollars, but by private organizations such as the nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice. Still, 15 of the 24 trips were not submitted to the Board of Estimates for approval as they should have been, the inspector general found.
These findings came in a report published Tuesday after a seven-month investigation into the city’s top prosecutor by Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.
Cumming deferred to the Maryland State Ethics Commission any conclusion on Mosby’s conduct.
“It is not within the purview of OIG to make a determination as to whether SA Mosby fully complied with the state public ethics law, including the state’s disclosure requirements,” Cumming wrote.
Mosby herself requested the investigation last summer amid questions about her trips abroad and revelations that she formed travel and hospitality companies while in office. She did not initially mention the companies in her financial disclosures.
In requesting an investigation, Mosby said she felt confident that she did nothing wrong and the inspector general’s findings would settle any questions about her conduct.
“The reality is that I have always been transparent and fully disclosed all information in accordance with my ethical obligation,” Mosby wrote to the inspector general.
She had faced criticism for her far flung travels to destinations such as Berlin, Portugal and Kenya. Mosby disclosed to the State Ethics Commission that she traveled at least 20 times for events over two years. Most of the travel — which cost a total of about $30,000 — was paid for by private organizations supporting progressive causes.
Since taking office in 2014, she has emerged as a sought-after speaker at criminal justice conferences and panels.
Her critics have also questioned why Baltimore’s top prosecutor — one making nearly $240,000 a year — would start a travel and hospitality business. Mosby registered three companies with state officials: Mahogany Elite Consulting to offer legal and consulting services; Mahogany Elite Travel to offer travel and hospitality services; and Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC would operate as a holding company.
In her letter, Mosby wrote that she started the business to “help underserved black families who don’t usually have the opportunity to travel outside of urban cities, so they can vacation at various destinations throughout the world at affordable rates.”
She has also said the travel business is in the early stages with no clients or sales.
Cumming found the companies incurred $7,650 for airline tickets and travel expenses.
Last month, an attorney for Mosby wrote Cumming, urging the inspector general to finish the investigation. Mosby’s attorney noted the office had turned over travel receipts, expense reports, calendars and more than 4,000 emails. Mosby provided her tax returns and a year’s worth of bank and credit card statements, too. Investigators downloaded the text messages and call logs from her cell phone.
She became the youngest chief prosecutor of any major city in 2014, then won re-election four years later. The Sun chronicled Mosby’s travel in 2016, citing gifts and speaking engagement offers she received after filing criminal charges against Baltimore police officers over the death of Freddie Gray.
Last November, her husband, Nick, won election to be Baltimore’s City Council president.
The Inspector General’s office is an independent unit designed to be free from political pressure.
