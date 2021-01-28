FBI confronted Baltimore Det. Suiter weeks before his death with allegation that he planted drugs, memo says

But some investigators said there was a lack of evidence of a shooter, and came to believe his death was likely a suicide staged to look like a murder. That prompted the outside review, by a panel consisting of two retired homicide detectives, a former federal prosecutor, a former New Jersey State Police superintendent and a retired chief of detectives from a New York county district attorney’s office. They said one motivation for a staged suicide was to preserve benefits for his family. In October, the city agreed to a $900,000 settlement on benefits for his family.