Boxing star Gervonta Davis indicted in hit and run crash that sent four to the hospital

Boxing star Gervonta Davis has been indicted on 14 counts related to a hit-and-run crash in downtown Baltimore last fall, court records show.
Davis, 26, was indicted Monday in Baltimore Circuit Court. The charges include failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to render reasonable assistance to an injured person, driving on a suspended license and related charges. All are misdemeanors, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said.
The crash occurred on Nov. 5, just days after the undefeated boxer’s latest win in the ring, at around 1:50 a.m., the morning after Davis celebrated a birthday at a downtown club Medusa.
The Sun obtained an incident report of the crash last month, listing Davis as the driver who fled the scene. Prosecutors and police said at that time they were still gathering evidence. Davis’ team did not return calls seeking comment for that story and could not immediately be reached Monday.
Gil Amaral, an attorney for the injured driver of the vehicle struck by Davis’ vehicle, suffered “fairly serious injuries” and has had complications in her recovery.
“We’re all hoping she’ll have a full recovery,” Amaral said Monday.
In Maryland, leaving the scene of a crash that results in serious injuries is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, but the charges filed indicate prosecutors believed the victims’ injuries did not rise to that level.
The incident report said two people were traveling in a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV, registered to a Florida man, southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the driver ran a red light and struck a 2004 Toyota Solara. The report says the Solara’s airbags deployed and it was “destroyed.”
The Lamborghini, which has a base list price of $200,000, struck a fence and was “disabled.” Police previously said the vehicle did not have license plates. The occupants ditched the luxury SUV and fled on foot.
“The occupants of Vehicle 1 fled location after the crash but the driver was later identified as Gervonta Bryant Davis,” says the police report, citing witnesses and video surveillance footage.
The report said that Davis was “possibly injured” but did not cite a basis. The second person’s identity was unknown, according to the report.
All four occupants of the Solara were transported to University of Maryland Medical Center. All were Baltimore residents, two women ages 18 and 19 at the time, and two males ages 20 and 18. The driver was said to have a “suspected serious injury.”
Davis has a perfect 24-0 boxing record, with 23 knockouts, and has been taken under the wing of superstar Floyd Mayweather. His last fight came five days before the crash, when he defeated Leo Santa Cruz with a stunning sixth-round knockout. He is the current WBA World Super Featherweight and WBA World Lightweight Champion.
He was arrested in Florida in February 2020 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. A trial date in that case is scheduled for April. Davis also was arrested previously for an altercation in Washington, D.C., in 2018. Davis is facing a pending civil lawsuit for assault and battery related to that incident.
This story will be updated.