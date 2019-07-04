Man shot in Baltimore grocery store parking lot; victim runs into store

A man was shot Thursday morning in the Giant Food supermarket in Baltimore’s Better Waverly neighborhood before running into the store, a police spokesman said.

The man was shot in the arm — although the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police blocked off a large section of the parking lot in the 600 block of East 33rd St. in North Baltimore. Photos from the scene showed a silver Chevrolet sedan that appeared to be part of the investigation.

A half-dozen police cars and a crime scene van were parked in front of the Giant. A handful of officers gathered at the closed entrance, which was cordoned off by police tape.

Frustrated shoppers were turned away.

“All I know is I was coming to get some treats for my cat and I don’t appreciate this at all,” said Kim Brent, who lives nearby and said her family shouldn’t have to worry for their safety going to the grocery store.

“My mom has been in the neighborhood for 40 years,” she said.

This story will be updated.