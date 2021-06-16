Multiple people shot in West Baltimore’s Penrose neighborhood Wednesday | PHOTOS

Police were called to investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims that occurred around 3p.m. Wednesday. The 2100 block of W. Lexington Street between Pulaski and Smallwood has been cordoned off for the investigation.
(McKenna Oxenden, Amy Davis, Kim Hairston)
