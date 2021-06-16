xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Multiple people shot in West Baltimore’s Penrose Wednesday |...

Police investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
(Kim Hairston)

Multiple people shot in West Baltimore’s Penrose neighborhood Wednesday | PHOTOS

By ,  and
Jun 16, 2021
Police were called to investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims that occurred around 3p.m. Wednesday. The 2100 block of W. Lexington Street between Pulaski and Smallwood has been cordoned off for the investigation.
Police investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
A cluster of people at the corner of N. Smallwood Street and W. Lexington Street watch police investigating a multiple shooting that occurred around 3p.m. The 2100 block of W. Lexington Street between Pulaski and Smallwood has been cordoned off for the investigation.
A cluster of people at the corner of N. Smallwood Street watch police after a multiple shooting around 3pm.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison arrives at the scene where police investigate a shooting with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
An officer stands guard in the 2100 block of W. Lexington St. which has been cordoned off after a multiple shooting around 3pm.
Police investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigate a shooting scene with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Brandon Scott arrives at the scene where police investigate a shooting with multiple victims in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to investigate the scene where multiple people were shot in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to investigate the scene where multiple people were shot in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to investigate the scene where multiple people were shot in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott speak at a presser. Police were called to investigate the scene where multiple people were shot in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to investigate the scene where multiple people were shot in Baltimore's Penrose neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
