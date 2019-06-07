Baltimore County police charge Uber driver with sexually assaulting passenger

Baltimore County Police have charged an Owings Mills Uber driver in connection with a reported sexual assault in Mays Chapel.

Police say 31-year-old Joshua Jamaal Robinson sexually assaulted a woman who had requested a ride Saturday night in the back seat of his vehicle.

Robinson, who was arrested Thursday, has been charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and two counts of second-degree assault, according to a police news release.

After the 25-year-old victim didn’t arrive home on time Saturday, her father used a phone app to locate her, police said.

He found the car near Jenifer Road and West Timonium Road and saw his daughter in the back seat, “visibly upset,” the release stated. Ultimately, the suspect sped off, throwing the victim’s pocketbook out the window behind him, police said.

Robinson is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Uber, which could not immediately be reached for comment, has come under increasing scrutiny lately over safety concerns.

A CNN investigation from last year found that 100 Uber drivers had been accused of sexual assault or abuse in the previous four years.

And in March, a University of South Carolina student was abducted and killed after getting in a vehicle she mistook as her Uber.

The company has added safety features, including an emergency button and location sharing options.