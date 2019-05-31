Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
News Crime

Two Maryland teens charged after Snapchat video shows them taunting deer with broken legs, police say

The Baltimore Sun

Two teenagers are facing charges in Allegany County after a Snapchat video captured them allegedly throwing bottles at a deer with two broken legs, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Police were notified on May 23 about a Snapchat video allegedly showing a 19-year-old Allegany County woman and a 16-year-old girl throwing bottles at a deer who had been hit by a car, a news release said. The deer was unable to run away, as it had two broken legs.

The 19-year-old was identified as Alexa Storm Crabtree of Oldtown. Police are withholding the name of the 16-year-old because she is juvenile, but did say she was referred to Allegany County Juvenile Services.

After police investigated the incident the teenagers now face three charges over the video: animal cruelty, littering and underage possession of an alcoholic beverage.

The animal cruelty charge carries a maximum penalty of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°