Two Maryland teens charged after Snapchat video shows them taunting deer with broken legs, police say

Two teenagers are facing charges in Allegany County after a Snapchat video captured them allegedly throwing bottles at a deer with two broken legs, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Police were notified on May 23 about a Snapchat video allegedly showing a 19-year-old Allegany County woman and a 16-year-old girl throwing bottles at a deer who had been hit by a car, a news release said. The deer was unable to run away, as it had two broken legs.

The 19-year-old was identified as Alexa Storm Crabtree of Oldtown. Police are withholding the name of the 16-year-old because she is juvenile, but did say she was referred to Allegany County Juvenile Services.

After police investigated the incident the teenagers now face three charges over the video: animal cruelty, littering and underage possession of an alcoholic beverage.

The animal cruelty charge carries a maximum penalty of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden