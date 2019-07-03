Three people shot, two fatally in North Baltimore overnight

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a pair of overnight shootings in North Baltimore while another man died from injuries suffered from a shooting 27 years ago, Baltimore police said.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Harford Road around 11:40 p.m. for a shooting. Northeast district officers found a man inside a car with gunshot wounds to his body. He died at the scene, police said.

Officers also found a second victim connected to the shooting, a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs in the Lauraville neighborhood. The woman was transported to an area hospital where police said she is in stable condition. Police did not specify a connection between the two victims.

Early Wednesday, just past 6 a.m., Northwest district officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave. for an unresponsive man.

Officers found the man in the Dolfield neighborhood suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police also said Wednesday a shooting from 27 years ago has been ruled a homicide.

Sheraton McElwee was shot Feb. 21, 1992 in the 1300 block of Homewood Ave., police said.

McElwee was 20 years old when he was “the most seriously injured” of the three people who were shot while playing basketball ball in East Baltimore, according to previous reports.

McElwee died at the age of 47 March 25 from injuries caused by the shooting.

McElwee’s body last week was transported to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7lockup.

In an incident initially reported as a shooting about 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, a 62-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive at a home in the 1300 block of Dellwood Ave. in Hampden, police said. But investigators found “no signs of foul play,” police said, and the cause of her death will be determined by an autopsy. Her name was not released.

