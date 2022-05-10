Maryland State Police troopers pull driver from burning car that hit patrol car

BELTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Troopers rescued a driver from his burning car early Monday after it hit a patrol car, which then struck a trooper, sending him airborne, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers were investigating a crash on northbound U.S. Route 1 in Beltsville around 2 a.m. and patrol cars parked in the road had emergency lights activated when a Ford Fusion crashed into one of them, state police said in a news release.

Advertisement

A trooper standing near the patrol car was hit and thrown 10 to 15 feet, police said.

The Ford caught fire and troopers pulled the driver, who was unconscious, from behind the wheel in the driver’s seat, police said. The driver regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital after he asked to be seen by medical personnel. He was charged with driving under the influence, police said.

Advertisement

The trooper who was hit was taken to a hospital and later released.