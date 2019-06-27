Three people injured in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

Three people were injured in a single shooting incident overnight Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore, police said Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Frankford neighborhood just before 1 a.m. for a shooting in the 4300 block of Nicholas Ave. After arriving, police said they found three victims: a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2444 or 1-866-7Lockup.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden