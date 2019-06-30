Maryland toddler who died in rush-hour crash outside DC identified

Law enforcement authorities have identified the 2-year-old girl who died Friday following an evening rush-hour crash just outside the nation's capital.

Maryland State Police on Saturday identified her as Leelete Andargie of Oxon Hill, Maryland. She was one of three people hospitalized in the three-car collision on Interstate 495 during a rainstorm.

Authorities say Leelete was in a child safety seat in a Toyota Camry that was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu that failed to slow for stopped traffic. The Camry, in turn, struck the rear of another vehicle. Responding troopers found the toddler unconscious and receiving medical attention from family members and a witness.

All lanes of the I-495 outer loop were closed for several hours.

Authorities say charges are pending, but they don't believe alcohol was a factor.