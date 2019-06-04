Three men injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

Three men were injured in two separate shootings overnight, Baltimore Police said Tuesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of McCabe Ave. in the Woodbourne-McCabe area for report of gunshots, police said. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. The man was transported to an area hospital, where police said he is in “good condition.”

Soon after, a 25-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds on his body, according to a release posted online. Police said the man is serious but stable condition.

At 3:40 a.m., Southwest district officers heard a man screaming for help in the Boyd-Booth neighborhood, police said.

Police then found a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his stomach in the 2100 block of Frederick Ave. Medics responded and transported the man to the hospital. Officers are still searching for a crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Overnight police also released the names of the latest homicide victims.

» Andre Davis, 25, of the 600 block of East 36th Street was killed May 25 at 500 East 26th Street.

» Cody Bonner, 22, of the 4600 block of Pen Lucy Road was killed May 28 at 5300 Lantern Avenue.

» Elsie Cottman, 2 months, of 3600 Lantern Avenue was killed May 29 in the same area.

» Donnie Walton, 54, of the 400 block of East 21st Street, was killed May 30 in the same area.

» Meredith Perry, 25, of the 5500 block of Sefton Ave was killed May 31 at 900 Cator Ave.

» Aaron Lemon, 40, of the 6800 block of Archibald Dr was killed June 1 at 3900 Rogers Ave.

» Antwane Knight, 17, was killed June 2 at 2400 West Franklin Street.

» Ramone Manley, 27, of the 5700 block of Hazelwood Circle was killed June 3 at 200 South Dallas Court.

