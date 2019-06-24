Baltimore homicide detectives investigating 3 deaths reported within 24 hours adding to a violent weekend

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of three people who died over a span of 24 hours adding to another violent weekend in the city, according to a release published by the police department.

On Monday police were investigating two homicides that happened within an hour of each other. The investigations follow a violent weekend where 14 people were shot — three fatally — and one person died from blunt force trauma, police said.

With the two fatal shootings Monday afternoon, Baltimore surpassed 150 homicides for the year.

Western district officers were called to the Woodbrook neighborhood Monday afternoon at 1:18 for a shooting in the 2300 block of North Fulton Ave. After arriving, police said they found an adult male with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital but could not be saved, police said.

Fifty minutes later, officers responded to a shooting at a metro station in the Northwest district’s East Arlington neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the 4300 block of Wabash Ave. and found a 32-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Several people expressed frustration to a Baltimore Sun reporter about not being able to access West Cold Spring Lane near the station. But by about 4 p.m., police had torn the crime scene tape and firefighters were hosing down the street, washing away the blood.

Baltimore homicide detectives and Maryland Transit Administration Police are investigating the shooting.

Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday , one man died from blunt force trauma. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Whittier Ave. for a disturbance involving juveniles in the Mondawmin neighborhood.

Police found a 2004 Hyundai Sonata that crashed one block away in the 2300 block of N. Pulaski St. Behind the car, officers found an unidentified male in pain. He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died at 4:44 a.m, police said.

Homicide detectives believe the man died from blunt force trauma and continue to investigate.

Police also are looking into a nonfatal shooting in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood which occurred Monday around 2 a.m. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police said the man was walking in the 1500 block of Division St. when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. Officers said they found the man at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

