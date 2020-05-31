Baltimore leaders thank most for protesting peacefully; police arrest 14 people Saturday

With tense and even violent protests continuing to grip some American cities, Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner gathered Sunday afternoon to thank those demonstrating peacefully here and warn the others that violence won’t be tolerated.
Their message came as police and city leaders brace for a second night of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by the neck for eight minutes. Cellphone video of the encounter captured Floyd’s pleas of “I can’t breathe” and spurred demonstrations Saturday night across the nation.
Hundreds of people filled downtown Baltimore to chant, wave signs and march through the streets. There were tense, but generally peaceful encounters with officers outside City Hall and police headquarters. On Sunday afternoon, Commissioner Michael Harrison said 14 people were arrested — two of them juveniles — and charged with crimes such as burglary, assault and attempted arson.
Harrison said eight properties were damaged and 11 burglarized. Further, city leaders had sharp words for demonstrators who they said assaulted a news crew from FOX45.
“Attacking members of the press is absolutely unacceptable,” Harrison said.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young commended those who peacefully took to the streets Saturday night, calling Baltimore “a national example of what it looks like to engage in passionate protesting without widespread breaking of the law.”
Baltimore escaped the worst acts of violence as seen elsewhere. Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Minneapolis saw protesters set fire to police cars and skirmish with police officer wielding batons.
In Baltimore, Young has considered whether to issue a citywide curfew as happened five years ago after the death of Freddie Gray. Though more protests are planned for Monday, such a measure is not yet needed, Young said.
"We’re expecting for the protests to remain peaceful,” he said.
Harrison also credited his officers with showing restrain to avoid any escalation in the streets. In a moment that has captured widespread attention online, a police lieutenant can be seen reading off a demonstrator’s sign the names of those who died at the hands of police officers around the country.
Later Saturday night, outside City Hall, officers fired smoke after Harrison said protesters threw things at them as they held a line. That also caused him to replace officers in uniform with those in riot gear, the commissioner said. He said that a small group within the protest acted as agitators.
“By us holding and having restraint,” he said, “I believe that is the single most thing that kept it from becoming worse.” Harrison said.
He added that officers have benefited from more training since the unrest in 2015 and they have been planning for how to handle a protest during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Sunday brought a demonstration at Towson’s government center with more than 100 people kneeling in silence for nearly nine minutes — the amount of time Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd by the neck.
Will Schwarz, a Towson filmmaker and founder of the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, organized the gathering with Ray Bennett, a member of the Lynching Memorial Project. Their demonstration was held a few blocks away from where 15-year-old Howard Cooper, a black teen, was lynched in 1885.
“It’s all around us,” Schwarz told the crowd. “Towson is not immune.”
Jillian Downing, of Reisterstown, who held a sign with “STOP KILLING US,” came to the Towson protest looking for a way to peacefully protest. The 28-year old said the recent string of police killings of unarmed black men and women and the subsequent protests triggered her memories of Baltimore after Gray’s death.
Latest Crime
“It didn’t start with George Floyd, that’s just the latest injustice,” Downing said. “We want not just people of color to do something about it—we want everyone to do something about it. It’s not just an issue for African Americans, it’s a human experience.”