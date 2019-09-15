Three killed in Baltimore over the weekend

Three men — one stabbed, the others shot — were killed in separate incidents over the weekend, Baltimore police reported.
Early Sunday morning in the Patterson Park neighborhood, a man died after being found stabbed in a home, police said.
Baltimore police said the man, described only as a “Hispanic male,” was discovered after they were called to a home in the 100 block of Rochester Place around 2:30 a.m. Police said they were responding to a report of a cutting.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives have learned the man had been involved in a “verbal altercation” with an acquaintance that became violent, police said.
Saturday afternoon around 2:44 p.m., officers responding to the rear of a building in the 1300 block of W. Pratt St. found a 31-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the body. The man was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died a short time later.
Homicide detectives are looking for two possible suspects, both of whom were wearing all-black clothing.
There was another fatal shooting Friday in East Baltimore, where a 38-year-old man was mortally wounded in the 1700 block of N. Collington Ave., in the city’s Broadway East neighborhood.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587).
