Motorist shot to death after pulling baseball bat in confrontation with downtown Baltimore squeegee workers

A confrontation between a driver and a group of squeegee workers ended with deadly gunfire in downtown Baltimore late Thursday afternoon after the motorist wielded a baseball bat and one of the youths pulled a gun.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of East Conway and Light streets., and officials said the victim later died at the hospital.

Aftermath of a shooting said to involve a squeegee worker and a motorist downtown. (Andy Kostka / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the motorist drove through the intersection, parked on the other side of Light Street and exited his car wielding a baseball bat. He then walked back toward the group of kids and “swung the bat at one or more of the squeegee workers.”

“In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun,” Harrison said. He said it was unclear how many shots were fired.

Witnesses at the scene heard three shots fired followed by a rapid police response, closing the streets around Camden Yards less than two hours before the game against the Los Angeles Angels was scheduled to begin.

”There was a driver who was arguing with one of the squeegee people — the people who squeegee your windows,” said Cody Bro, 30, who was visiting from Phoenix for a convention. Bro said the driver got out of the car with a bat and then was shot by a squeegee worker.

The metal bat still laid on the pavement next to a pool of blood.

This story will be updated.