Tension, distrust and threats follow Baltimore squeegee workers after fatal confrontation with driver downtown

Squeegee worker Tirell Johnson walked 20 minutes from East Baltimore to the corner of Mount Royal and North Avenue in Bolton Hill with a bottle of Windex and a ripped squeegee tool in hand. He planned to earn his Friday cash like he always did — cleaning car windshields.

Only today was different. Drivers seemed more hesitant to let him wash their windows. By noon, he earned about $25, much less than the $70 he usually makes in the same time frame. Johnson, 19, alleges one driver threatened to pull out a gun after Johnson asked if the driver could “support the hustle.” Johnson and his fellow squeegee workers backed up with caution.

A squeegee worker shows his earnings for the morning on North Avenue on Friday morning. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Thursday afternoon, a driver pulled out a metal bat and swung it toward squeegee workers at the Inner Harbor. A squeegee worker responded with gunfire, and the driver, Timothy Reynolds, was killed.

But Johnson said he had no choice. He had to work despite the possible dangers. He needed the cash to provide for his 8-month-old and the child’s mother. Johnson had tried a city job training program with the thought of leaving the streets, but the culinary arts program didn’t offer the immediate cash squeegeeing did.

“We can’t leave just because we feel in danger,” Johnson said. “It’s like a gamble.”

Later in the day, a driver gave Johnson a $50 bill.

Johnson works several corners, but Light Street, where the shooting happened, isn’t one of them. Micheal Augins, a 17-year-old squeegee worker on Lombard and President in Downtown also didn’t want to be associated with the workers, some of whom were known for being aggressive, he said. He had seen someone pull a driver’s windshield wipers off. A Downtown Baltimore Cleaning Corps member passing by said he picks up “a lot” of windshield wipers in that area.

Still, Micheal believes both the squeegee worker and the driver from Thursday’s altercation are in the wrong. He didn’t agree with how Reynolds came out of his car swinging a metal bat nor with how the squeegee worker fired in response.

“I feel as though he shouldn’t have had the gun...but the man shouldn’t have hopped out the car,” Micheal said.

Friday morning, Micheal kicked off his day of squeegeeing alone. Some of his fellow workers left the corner as he arrived around 10 a.m.. Around the corner, a cop car remained parked with its lights flashing. A driver rolled down his window and yelled, “In my opinion, nobody wants this squeegee stuff around.”

Michael Custis, 22, a former squeegee worker from Baltimore, fill-out an application for employment at a job fair put on by the African American Engagement Baltimore network at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Micheal was used to people being rude to him. The other day, he said a white man called him a racial slur. Yet, he said he didn’t carry anything for protection, such as a firearm. All he needed was his spray bottle, the squeegee and his backpack.

To remain cordial with drivers, he said he doesn’t touch people’s cars without their permission, though that is not the case for all squeegee workers. Some continue to do the cleaning while others spray the windows and lets the suds streak down unwiped.

“I just keep making my money,” he said.

Ten minutes later, a black Mercedes-Benz came to a halt many feet before the intersection, leaving space between it and Micheal. The teenager walked away from the corner soon afterward.

Further down President where it intersects with Pratt Randolph Washington, 15, was approached by a security guard from the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture located across the street. She wanted to tell him about the job fair taking place inside and the free haircuts on offer. As Randolph and his peers pondered entering the museum and scouting out work beyond the corner, they continued to clean windshields.

Inside, Michael Custis, a 22-year-old on-and-off squeegee worker, filled out a job application and underwent his first interview with Baltimore City Department of Public Works. He was asked him about his skills, to which he replied “good with math” and “patient.” He learned the first from counting money. He earned his patience working with his aunt at a daycare center.

A squeegee worker cleans the windshield of a car after it stops at a red light after exiting off I-83 exit on North Avenue on Friday morning. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Custis filled out his first tax forms for a conditional job offer and walked away from the job fair table feeling hopeful. It’d be his first real job, one with a new environment and new people.

“Better off [to] get a job [and] go home than be out here [with] swinging bats,” Custis said.