Four shot, an 18-year-old woman killed, in Baltimore Sunday morning

An 18-year-old woman died after being shot in northeast Baltimore, and three other men suffered injuries in three different incidents Sunday, according to Baltimore police.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police officers found the woman and a 19-year-old man in the 1000 block of Hornets Lane with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and the woman died.
Homicide detectives believe the suspect fled in a silver Cadillac SUV after the shootings.
At about the same time, a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg as he walked south on York Road toward Greenmount Avenue. The man told police he was approached by a man who tried to rob him and he was shot when he tussled with the suspect. He went to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At 2:13 a.m. officers found a man who refused to identify himself at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he had been shot on Gold Street near McCulloh Street.