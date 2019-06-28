One dead, one wounded in shooting near Carroll Park

One man died and a second was wounded in a shooting late Friday afternoon near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m., Southern District officers were called to the 1200 block of Bayard St., near Washington Boulevard. They found two wounded men, both in their 30s. One of the men, age 36, died at the scene. Police said they recovered a loaded handgun from the victim’s body.

City paramedics took the second man, 39, to a nearby hospital for treatment of a wound that, police said, they did not consider life-threatening.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact that at 4410-396-2100.

drodricks@baltsun.com

twitter.com/DanRodricks