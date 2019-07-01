Cousin of Maryland inmate arrested in second prison drug bust in as many days

The cousin of a Maryland inmate was arrested in an alleged attempt to smuggle the narcotic suboxone into a Jessup prison Saturday afternoon — the second drug bust at a state prison in as many days, officials said.

Daniel Lamont Johnson, 20, of Glenn Dale in Prince George’s County, was charged with drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession in a place of confinement and contraband charges, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a news release.

A K-9 unit checkpoint, set up after the department was tipped off to the drugs, recovered 55 strips of the suboxone, a narcotic often used to treat opioid dependency, which Johnson said he had intended to bring into the prison for his cousin, about 12:30 p.m. at the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility at 2020 Toulson Road, a department official said.

Johnson was taken to the Maryland State Police barracks in Glen Burnie, then appeared at Anne Arundel County District Court before being released on his own recognizance. No attorney was listed in court records, and he and his family could not immediately be reached.

The arrest came one day after a Baltimore attorney was arrested after allegedly attempting to leave a binder containing 125 suboxone strips with an incarcerated client at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Robert L. Green praised the correctional officers who intercepted the drugs.

“I applaud the diligence of our staff, interdiction teams, facility command staff and all who are working in the on-going struggle to keep our systems around the state safe and free from the external influences of contraband,” Green said in a statement.

