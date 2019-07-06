Man fatally shot by Baltimore County police at Rosedale motel

Baltimore County police fatally shot a man at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale on Saturday night while serving an arrest warrant.

The man has not yet been identified, but police think it’s the same man who shot his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill, according to Jennifer Peach, spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers responded to the earlier shooting on the 1700 block of Winding Brook Way around 5 a.m. Saturday after a 37 year-old woman called 911 saying that her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her townhouse. The man shot her in the lower body and fled the house, according to police.

A patrol officer later spotted the man’s car in the parking lot of Duke’s Motel in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway. Police obtained search and arrest warrants for the man.

A tactical team was brought to the motel to arrest the suspect. He was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire. No police officers were injured in the incident.

The man has not been positively identified as the suspect from the earlier shooting. “We have not confirmed the identity of the person deceased, and we have not yet confirmed that it was the suspect that we have the arrest warrant for,” Peach said. “We believe that it is, but we want to be absolutely certain.”

All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave, Peach said.

