Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is scheduled to be arraigned on fraud and tax evasion charges related to the sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books during an initial appearance in federal court in downtown Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, facing for the first time publicly the allegations that her self-publishing enterprise amounted to a criminal racket.
The hearing could be an incremental step in the early stages of the criminal case, or a resounding one: Pugh could plead guilty.
After the indictment was made public Wednesday, Pugh’s attorney, Steven Silverman, simply said he would “address this matter in open court" at Thursday’s hearing. He declined to comment Thursday morning.
The charges Pugh faces carry potential sentences totaling 175 years in prison.
But some legal observers believe the way in which the hearing has been docketed indicates that a guilty plea is likely. That could lead to more lenience from a judge at sentencing.
Attorney Andrew I. Alperstein, a former Baltimore prosecutor who is now in private practice, said Pugh’s case is listed on the docket in a way that’s consistent with a plea agreement. Pugh is not appearing before a magistrate judge and is having an arraignment today as well as an initial appearance; that’s a process typically only used for a judge to accept a guilty plea, Alperstein said.
“It appears based on my experience that she’s going to enter a guilty plea today,” Alperstein said. “The way the process is lined up it appears a plea agreement must have been reached.”
Alperstein said the mayor will have to be fingerprinted and have her mug shot taken today “like anybody else.”
“We shouldn’t expect that she will get special treatment,” he said.
Other observers said the hearing could be far more pro forma, one in which Pugh pleads not guilty, there is a discussion of bail, and dates are selected for future movement in the high-profile case with U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow, who is set to preside over the matter beginning at 1 p.m.
At the heart of the matter is the 11-count indictment made public by federal prosecutors on Wednesday.
They allege that Pugh, while a state senator and then mayor, for years cajoled companies and nonprofits with business before the state and city to spend large sums of money on her amateurish books, sometimes without ever printing the promised copies or delivering them to the city kids she claimed would be the beneficiaries.
Pugh used the proceeds, prosecutors allege, to boost her career, buy a house and funnel straw donations to her mayoral campaign — all while avoiding public disclosures of the payments required of her positions and disguising the funds to avoid paying taxes on them.
The deals included $500,000 for 100,000 books from the University of Maryland Medical System, where Pugh sat on the board of directors. After The Baltimore Sun first began reporting on those deals in March, Pugh was dismissive of concerns, calling inquiries about the sales a “witch hunt.” She also said she paid all required taxes on those sales, though prosecutors now say she did not.
The position Pugh stakes out on Thursday, though subject to change as the case progresses, will determine how the case will proceed moving forward, and who else in the city could be drawn into the orbit of litigation.
Prosecutors allege Pugh sold books to some of the largest organizations and most prominent business people in Baltimore, including UMMS but also health provider Kaiser Permanente; insurer CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield; the nonprofit Associated Black Charities; and the Columbia businessman J.P. Grant, head of the financial company Grant Capital Management.
Prosecutors said they have been building their case against Pugh for years, almost entirely behind the scenes until, following The Sun’s reporting on the book deals, FBI and Internal Revenue Service agents raided Pugh’s personal homes and City Hall office in April.
However, if the case goes to court, representatives of those companies, including Grant, may suddenly be called to the stand as witnesses.
If Pugh pleads guilty, it could be indicative of cooperation with prosecutors.
David Jaros, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, said that, “from a purely cold, strategic vantage point, the most logical reason to give up your rights to force the government to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt is that you think there is some advantage to pleading now opposed to later, and in a case like this, the one thing a criminal defendant can bring to the table is information about other criminal activity."
But a guilty plea could also mean that Pugh “just wants to resolve the matter and move on with her life and face whatever consequences she’s going to face,” Jaros said.
“None of us are standing in Mayor Pugh’s shoes and facing what she’s facing,” he said. “It is very hard to be confident that you can say what is going on in someone’s mind who is facing these kinds of consequences.”