Justice Department weighs in on Hopkins professors’ home appraisal discrimination suit

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest Monday concerning two Johns Hopkins University professors who say they were discriminated against when having their house appraised. Two of the department’s attorneys said they wanted to explain how the law applies to discriminatory home appraisals.

The statement of interest, a filing to demonstrate the agency’s position on an external issue, was filed by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, along with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“The requirement that applicants and homeowners be treated equally is not new,” said Barron in a news release. “Appraisal bias is a serious and ongoing issue in this country, and it is critical that the United States ensures the proper construction and application of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to hold appraisers and lenders accountable.”

The Fair Housing Act outlaws housing discrimination based on race. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act prohibits racial discrimination by creditors.

Hopkins professors Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott, who are Black, believe they were given a lower appraisal because of their race. When Connolly and Mott replaced their décor and family photos to make the home seem white-owned, it was appraised for 60% more than the original appraisal, they said. The couple also alleged that their lender, loanDepot.com, LLC, denied the loan and retaliated against them after they notified loanDepot of the suspected discrimination.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the appraiser, Shane Lanham, and loanDepot. The defendants moved to dismiss the case. Connolly and Mott have moved to oppose such motions.

The statement of interest looks at three legal principles used incorrectly in loanDepot’s motion to dismiss, according to a news release. The statement first lays out the “appropriate pleading standard” for claims related to the FHA and the ECOA. Then, the statement explains the illegality of a lender relying on an appraisal “that it knows or should know to be discriminatory.”

The home at the center of the lawsuit is located in Homeland. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The statement also says that loanDepot incorrectly assessed the implementation of the FHA. The company argued that the plaintiffs needed to claim an additional underlying violation for the allegation against loanDepot to be valid, though the statute does not support this, according to the Justice Department.

“Lenders that discriminate against people seeking homeownership perpetuate inequities that prevent communities from thriving,” CFPB Deputy Director Zixta Martinez said in the release. “CFPB’s Statement of Interest filing with the Justice Department is one piece of our broader efforts to ensure fair and accurate appraisals in our residential mortgage markets.”