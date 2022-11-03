Lansdowne students report assault and ‘male subject exposing himself’ this week, Baltimore County Police say

Two incidents involving students in the Lansdowne area this week have Baltimore County Police looking into whether the cases are connected.

A middle school student reported on Tuesday “a male subject exposing himself,” and Wednesday, a Lansdowne High School student reported that “she was assaulted by an unknown person” while walking to school over a footbridge near Twin Circle Way, according to a Baltimore County Police news release.

Baltimore County Police said it has assigned additional officers to the Lansdowne area.

“Detectives are looking into whether the cases are connected,” police wrote.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians of Lansdowne Middle School students, Principal Ryan Warfel applauded the student for reporting the incident and reiterated “stranger danger tips.”

“This morning, a student reported that while she was walking to school, she was followed by an individual in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows, whose driver exposed himself to her. The student made it safely to school and reported the incident to school administration,” Warfel wrote in the letter.

Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour also sent a letter home to families and outlined safety practices, per Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson Charles Herndon.

“The safety and security of students is a top priority of Lansdowne High School and the Baltimore County Public Schools,” Seymour wrote.

This story might be updated.