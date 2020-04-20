Baltimore Police expected to open Central District station in former Baltimore Sun building downtown

The Baltimore Police Department’s Central District offices are expected to move into the downtown building that used to house The Baltimore Sun.
Some Baltimore City Fire Department medic units also will operate out of the building on North Calvert Street, per an agreement scheduled to go Wednesday before the city’s Board of Estimates.
A draft agenda asks the spending panel to approve a lease between the department and Atapco Properties, which owns the building, for 121,833 square feet of space.
The building will have to be renovated to fit the needs of the city’s public safety departments, and the lease will run for three years after the building is mostly revamped. Annual rent would range from about $1.7 million to $2.6 million.
The Central District has operated out of the department’s headquarters at 601 E. Fayette St. since its former offices were shut down more than a year ago for emergency repairs.
The Sun newsroom relocated from its longtime home to Sun Park in Port Covington in the summer of 2018.
The building’s owners originally envisioned turning the complex into a mixed-use development with office and retail areas, potentially including a grocery store. A hotel also was considered.
The police department entered the discussion last summer.
A preliminary draft of the city’s 2021 budget states that police will use $1.2 million in asset forfeiture funds to help pay for the move. It says the renovated facility also will house the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and Citywide Robbery unit.
A police department spokeswoman declined Monday to comment on the move.