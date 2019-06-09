Baltimore County police searching for driver in fatal Owings Mills crash

Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Owings Mills.

The department wrote in a news release that Daveyon Jakin Barnes, 21, of Owings Mills, died just before 7 a.m. Sunday after being struck by two vehicles on Reisterstown Road Saturday night.

Police said Barnes was attempting to cross the street around 11:10 p.m. when a Kia Forte struck him while traveling south on the roadway.

Barnes was then struck by a sedan police said is believed to be “lighter in color.”

While the driver of the Forte stopped and remained at the scene, police said the other vehicle drove away following the crash.

The department is asking that the second driver come forward to police and that anyone with information about the driver call 410-307-2020. Tips can be left anonymously.

