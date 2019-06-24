One man dies, three others injured overnight after violent weekend

One man died overnight Sunday from blunt force trauma and three others were injured in separate shootings, Baltimore Police said Monday morning.

The incidents follow a violent weekend in Baltimore where on Saturday 11 people were shot, three fatally, throughout the city.

Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Whittier Ave. for a juvenile disturbance in the Mondawmin neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a 2004 Hyundai Sonata that crashed one block away in the 2300 block of N. Pulaski St. Behind the car, officers found an unidentified male suffering from trauma to his body. The man was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died at 4:44 a.m, police said.

Homicide detectives believe the man died from blunt force trauma and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Central District officers responded to a shooting in the Gay Street neighborhood around 11:15 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the back while walking in the 1600 block of Eutaw St. The man then ran from the Madison Park neighborhood for nearly two miles but eventually collapsed in the 1400 block of E. Madison St. where officers found him.

The man was taken to an area hospital where police said he is in critical but stable condition. Detectives said they have not identified a motive or suspect.

Nearly 40 minutes later, officers were called to the Coppin Heights neighborhood in the Western District for multiple gunshots from a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived in the 1600 block of N. Smallwood St., they found a crime scene but no victim. Officers eventually found a 19-year-old man who walked in to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Upton neighborhood.

Police said the man was walking in the 1500 block of Division St. when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. Officers found the man at an area hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

