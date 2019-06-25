Baltimore police: 44-year-old man killed, another injured in separate shootings

A 44-year-old man was killed overnight in Southeast Baltimore and another was shot in a separate incident, police said Tuesday morning.

Monday night’s homicide followed an intense afternoon of violence across the city, including two deadly shootings within an hour of each other. Over the weekend 14 people were shot — three fatally — and one person died from blunt force trauma, pushing the city over the 150 homicide threshold in 2019.

Southeast district officers were called to the 200 block of Douglas Ct. at 10:04 p.m. for a shooting. After arriving, officers found a 44-year-old man who had been shot, police said.

The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is the second fatal shooting in the Douglas Homes neighborhood this year. Thomas Braxton, 50, was shot and killed March 4.

Early Tuesday morning, Northern district officers were called to the Kenilworth Park neighborhood at 12:12 a.m. for a shooting, police said.

After officers arrived in the 5000 block of Midwood Ave., they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Police also released the names of several homicide victims from last week.

» Jamal Dixon, 31, was killed in the 3100 block of Baker St on June 19.

» Christopher Sutton, 34, was killed in the 3400 block of East Baltimore St on June 20.

» Deairis Jones, 19, was killed in the 800 block of North Port St on June 22.

» Orion Ruhle, 25, was killed in the 800 block of West Lombard St on June 22.

