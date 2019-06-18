Baltimore Police investigating photo that appears to show officer asleep in patrol car

Baltimore Police are investigating a report of an officer sleeping in his patrol car that has been circulating on social media.

Police said they were sent the photo Monday. It shows an officer in a black patrol car, who appears to be sleeping.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow said in an email to The Baltimore Sun that the department is looking into the circumstances behind the photo.

“What we have seen raises serious concerns about public safety, officer health and wellness and officer performance,” Jablow said.

Jablow’s response is identical to what Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in March — the last time an officer was caught sleeping on the job.

The commissioner said then that he was “troubled” the Instagram video of the officer.

Last October, the department fired an officer who was found intoxicated and slumped over in his patrol vehicle while on duty.

Baltimore police Sgt. Michael Mancuso and president of the police union told The Sun after the March incident that the department was fatigued and emphasized the need for more officers.

Last week Harrison pledged to crack down on officers who continue to exceed the department’s limit of 32 overtime hours a week. Overtime made it possible for 40 of the 50 highest-paid city employees to be from the police department.

The latest incident follows a string of officers who have displayed misconduct.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden