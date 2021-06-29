Baltimore attorney Billy Murphy takes case of Black teens violently arrested on Ocean City boardwalk

The prominent Baltimore law firm of William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr. has taken on the defense of two Black teenagers violently arrested this month on the Ocean City boardwalk and attorneys say they are investigating the officers involved.
Murphy, who won a $6.4 million settlement for the family of Freddie Gray, invited reporters to the federal courthouse in Baltimore Tuesday morning and announced outside that he had sent notice to the town to expect a lawsuit.
He called for the officers to be suspended without pay and investigated for criminal charges such as assault.
“This is a situation that should have been de-escalated and instead they escalated it,” he said.
Brian Anderson, 19, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Taizier Griffin, 18, of Cecil County, were among the young men whose arrests on the boardwalk were captured on cellphone video and circulated widely. Both have been charged with a series of crimes including failure to show identification, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.
Family members of the teens expressed outrage over the way police handled the arrests. Ocean City Police said they approached the teens because they were smoking or vaping outside the designated areas, but the scene escalated.
In one video, a police officer rams his knee repeatedly into Anderson’s ribs. In another video, Griffin holds his hands in the air, reaches for a backpack strap, and he’s immediately shot with a Taser. The videos ignited a firestorm of criticism against the Ocean City police.
The Baltimore firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy says it’s won more than $75 million in police misconduct cases around the country.
The boardwalk videos come amid the continued the national outcry over the way police encounter with Black men in America. Even as urban communities such as Baltimore have taken measures to scale back fraught encounters on the streets, Ocean City Police have toughened up enforcement measures on the boardwalk in recent seasons.
In an open letter last week, the Maryland Public Defender’s Office called for the town to equip all its officers with body-worn cameras to ensure accountability.
Ocean City Police said they would conduct a routine review of the officers’ conduct. Ocean City Police Department spokeswoman Ashley Miller said she was aware of the news conference in Baltimore, but she declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation by the department into the officers’ conduct.
