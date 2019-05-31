Man arrested in Essex shooting that killed 27-year-old woman last month, Baltimore County police say

A Nottingham man has been arrested and charged in a shooting in Essex last month that left a woman dead and a man injured, Baltimore County Police said Friday afternoon.

Antonio Jay Dorsey, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, as well as gun and drug charges, police said. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Police said Dorsey shot Jessica Holly Diotte and an unidentified man in the 1000 block of Tace Drive on April 27.

Diotte, 27, from Middle River, died from her injuries a few days after the shooting. Police did not provide information on the man’s condition.

Dorsey did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

