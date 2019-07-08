Northeast Baltimore man arrested after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a fight, police say

A 53-year-old Northeast Baltimore man was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend after a fight, Baltimore Police said Monday morning.

Anthony Washington Sr. was arrested Saturday morning and faces 11 charges, including first-degree attempted murder and assault. He is being held without bail and no attorney was listed for him, according to online court records.

Police said Washington was arguing with his 52-year-old girlfriend Saturday morning in an Idlewood neighborhood home in the 1200 block of Meridene Drive. Then, just before 9 a.m., police believe Washington shot his girlfriend in the back multiple times.

The woman, who police have not identified, was transported to an area hospital.

Northeast district detectives investigated the incident and obtained arrest warrants for Washington later on Saturday. After a short foot chase, Washington was arrested and police said they found him with a firearm.

