4th teen charged in MS-13 killing of 14-year-old Maryland girl, police say

Authorities in Maryland say another teenager has been charged in the death of a Maryland girl who authorities say was beaten and stabbed by teens involved with MS-13.

News outlets report 18-year-old Edwin Rios, of Washington, D.C., was arrested in the District last week and now awaits extradition to Maryland. He's charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz.

Police say Funes-Diaz was lured to the woods on April 18 by fellow gang members and killed for fear that she would alert authorities to a kidnapping and robbery crime they committed together in April. Charging documents say her slaying was filmed. Her body was found a month later near a Riverdale creek.

Fourteen-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 16-year-old Josue Fuentes-Ponce, and 17-year-old Joel Escobar are charged as adults with murder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Maryland Court of Appeals denies new trial for alleged MS-13 gang member »