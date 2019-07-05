Woman seeks justice for daughter and granddaughter more than 2 years after they disappeared in South Baltimore

More than two years after her daughter and granddaughter went missing in South Baltimore, Margaret Tucker believes they were killed and says she’s looking for justice.

The two were last seen on Feb. 4, 2017 in Cherry Hill. Joanna Clark was 33 and her daughter Shariece Clark was 15.

“The case hasn’t done much for a while now,” Tucker said Wednesday outside the apartment building on Round Road where the two lived. “I need justice.”

Fliers from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children list the two as “missing under suspicious circumstances.”

But Tucker believes they were killed by the father of Joanna Clark’s six other children and even thinks she knows where to find their bodies.

No arrests have been made. A Baltimore Police spokesman said this week he had no update on the case but that detectives continue to investigate and urged anyone with information to call.

Tucker described how her daughter and granddaughter’s disappearance has taken over her life in the two years since it happened.

“I’m functioning well but I’m depressed,” Tucker said. “I cry all the time.”

On this year’s anniversary of her daughter and granddaughter’s disappearance, Tucker got the image of their faces tattooed on her arm.

And Tucker said she spends hours online trying to raise awareness about the case, running a Facebook page dedicated to the pair.

“I was always told what happens in the dark comes to light. Well when is our light? To that person who heard or saw what happened would you want this to be your reality?” she wrote in a June 4 post.

Tucker described Joanna Clark as a hard worker and Shariece Clark as a strong, joyful teenager who was like a second mother to her siblings.

Shariece Clark was a student at Dr. Carter G. Woodson Elementary/Middle School, and was last seen in the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2017. Joanna Clark, who worked at Goetze's Candy Co., was last seen later that evening.

Joanna Clark had never left her younger children, then aged between 2 and 10, for an extended period of time and Shariece Clark’s usually active social media feeds fell silent — a snippet of video of her posted to her Facebook page the day she disappeared is still visible.

In the months since, the mother-daughter case has been featured on a podcast devoted to missing persons. And in a video published to YouTube in December 2017, a journalist who specializes in covering unsolved crimes confronted the man Tucker suspects of being behind their disappearance. He denied any involvement.

Tucker vowed to fight to keep up her quest.

On Thursday night Tucker and Stevie Tudor, another of her daughters, set up a small shrine against the wall of the apartment building where Joanna Clark had lived. Without a grave, Tucker said the small patch of dirt where she lit candles is the best place she has to come.

Tudor pulled weeds as the two women discussed how to improve the shrine with better decorations.

“This story’s not going away,” Tucker said.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan