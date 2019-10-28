Despite his intention to plead guilty to murdering five employees of the Capital Gazette newspapers, the alleged gunman moves on to hearings to determine whether he will be locked up in a state prison or committed to Maryland’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital.
Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty in Anne Arundel Circuit Court to shooting to death of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara in the Annapolis newsroom in June 2018. Now, a judge or jury is to decide where the 39-year-old Laurel man serves his time.
Ramos had pleaded “not criminally responsible” for the killings; it’s Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. For a jury to find him not criminally responsible, his defense attorneys must prove one of two things: that he did not understand his actions were illegal, or that a mental disorder or developmental disability prevented him from behaving in accordance with the law.
Typically, such hearings play out with dueling psychiatric doctors presented by defense attorneys and prosecutors.
If Ramos is found to be not criminally responsible, he would be committed to the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital in Jessup, the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center. Under the law, he would remain there indefinitely, or until doctors find him no longer a threat and the courts grant his release.
If Ramos is found to be criminally responsible, he would be sentenced to a state prison.
Ramos harbored a years-long grudge against the newspaper, which is owned by Baltimore Sun Media.
Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.