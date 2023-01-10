After fatal in-custody overdose in Centreville, overseeing Maryland troopers made misleading reports, investigators find

Maryland State Police troopers involved in the in-custody death of a 64-year-old Delaware man will not face criminal charges for failing to render aid to Armar Womack while he suffered from a cocaine overdose in the agency’s Centreville barracks.

But a now-public Nov. 22 report by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division says that investigators also found that troopers involved, who are now the subject of an administrative investigation, filed misleading reports about the death.

Womack died in the state police’s Centreville barrack Jan. 21, 2022, after he was detained for having marijuana, a trace amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his car. Investigators said in their report that troopers placed him in a holding cell, where he ingested a bag of cocaine he had been concealing in his mouth.

Womack began seizing and fell to the floor, the report says. A trooper checked on him and returned to the duty station, while Womack pounded at the cell door before going silent. Troopers eventually called emergency services after about 15 minutes, and paramedics arrived 15 minutes after that. Womack’s heart stopped after paramedics arrived, and he was declared dead at the hospital. His cause of death was ruled as cocaine intoxication complicating hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson declined to charge the troopers in December, writing in a letter that after reviewing the report, he “ultimately decide[d] that this in custody death was a culmination of multiple cumulative oversights which created a medical emergency that none of these troopers expected.”

The troopers involved are working in a full-duty status, a state police spokesperson said, declining to comment further, as there is an “active and ongoing administrative investigation” regarding the death.

The report by the Independent Investigations Division does not take a position on whether the troopers should have been charged criminally but provides legal analysis for and against certain offenses that could apply to the officers.

The report states that two duty officers involved, Cpl. Gregory Smith and Sgt. Brian Curley, both filed incident reports about Womack’s death six weeks after the incident, despite being required by agency policy to be filed either at the end of an officer’s shift or at the end of the following day.

“The IID could not determine, despite interviewing the other officers and supervisors involved, why Sgt. Curley and Cpl. Smith decided to write reports six weeks later and why the two reports were both initiated and submitted within roughly an hour of each other,” the report says.

The officers’ written accounts of what happened the night of Womack’s death understated or omitted “several indicators of [Womack’s] medical distress,” the report says. The officers’ reports claim that when Smith checked on Womack, he said he was “fine,” but the video shows he was “shouting and gesticulating emphatically.”

Smith’s report says that while he was monitoring the jail cell camera afterward, Womack was “in a calm state” and “resting,” while the outside investigators say the footage shows he “appeared to be motionless other than to experience small tremors.”

Investigators wrote in their report that the troopers’ reports provided “at least some evidence” that they were dishonest and intended to deceive with the reports. They noted, however, that a judge or jury could find that the differences were not enough to break the law or that the omissions were for brevity’s sake, rather than being deceptive.

The report also notes that Curley made a “false or misleading statement” to his supervisor in a recorded phone call after paramedics had left that night, when he told Lt. Robert Connolly that he had seen Womack on the floor on surveillance footage and called for help about 30 seconds later, when in reality, it had been 18 minutes total since Womack fell.

Curley and Smith declined to be interviewed by investigators.

The report states that neither the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner nor Womack’s treating physician would give an opinion as to whether Womack could have been saved if he were treated earlier.

The troopers’ “medical assistance, or lack thereof, appears to be the result of lack of medical expertise and not criminal intent in my opinion,” Richardson wrote in his letter. “Hypothetically the seizures could have been seen and treatment rendered sooner but I do not find the actions of any of the involved troopers rises to the level of criminal negligence.”

“I cannot find that the actions of any of the aforementioned involved troopers rises to the necessary level of probable cause to pursue any criminal charges,” he wrote.