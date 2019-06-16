Maryland State Police charge man with impersonating officer on I-695 near Greenspring Avenue

Maryland State Police say they arrested a police impersonator attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 695 on Saturday night.

Police identified the accused in a news release Sunday as Timothy Ervin Trivett, 54, of Yorktown, Va. Trivett was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with impersonating a police officer and multiple handgun violations, the police said, adding that he was the driver and sole occupant of a Chevy Impala involved in the incident.



According to the news release, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, a Maryland state trooper observed a 2012 black-and-white Chevy Impala with blue and white flashing lights attempting to make a traffic stop on a gray Honda Accord on the outer loop of I-695 at Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore County.

The trooper pulled behind the Impala and immediately made contact with the impersonating police officer, later identified as Trivett. Trivett was wearing what appeared to be police equipment, body armor and a uniform.

State police say they have consulted with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney. Trivett was processed at the Golden Ring Barrack and transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he was later released on an unsecured bond.