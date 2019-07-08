60-year-old man shot, robbed in North Baltimore home invasion

A 60-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a home invasion in North Baltimore in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a Baltimore Police Department Facebook post.

Just past midnight on Monday, Baltimore Police officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Reese St., where police say two suspects broke in and assaulted and shot the victim before taking his keys and his car, according to the post.

The man, who was with a family member in the home, was shot in the lower left side of his torso. Northern district shooting detectives are investigating the incident, the post said.