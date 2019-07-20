Police: Man, 21, shot Saturday in Columbia

Howard County police are searching a Columbia neighborhood for the suspect in the shooting Saturday of a 21-year-old man.
The victim was taken to University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.
Around 1:30 p.m., police were called to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting occurred nearby in the 12000 block of Green Meadow Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.