Man shot while driving in South Baltimore, crashes car in MedStar Harbor Hospital emergency room parking lot

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot along Hanover Street and crashing his car in the MedStar Harbor Hospital emergency room parking lot, Baltimore Police said.

The man was driving his blue Honda in the 3100 block of Hanover St. when someone started shooting at his car, hitting it several times, police spokesman Det. Donny Moses said.

The man was struck several times in his body but was able to drive up the street to the hospital, Moses said. As the man entered the emergency room parking lot, he lost control of his vehicle, struck a car and crashed, police said.

Police said the man stumbled out of his car and then collapsed as doctors rushed out of the hospital.

The man is in critical condition but “still hanging on,” Moses said.

Both homicide and shooting detectives are investigating the incident. Police are working two crime scenes: one near the entrance of the hospital and another in the emergency room parking lot.

Moses said there are no suspects and unclear if the man was shot by someone on foot or from another car.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden