Maryland Circuit Court associate judge killed in shooting in Hagerstown on Thursday night

Andrew Wilkinson, a Maryland Circuit Court associate judge, was killed in a shooting in Hagerstown on Thursday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road about 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Wilkinson was located in the driveway of a residence suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he later died, the release said.

Wilkinson, 52, of Hagerstown, had been an associate judge on the 4th Judicial Circuit in Washington County since January 2020, according to the Maryland Manual.

He was the sole practitioner at Wilkinson Law from 2018 to 2019; a partner at Divelbiss & Wilkinson from 2014 to 2018 (and an associate there from 2012 to 2014); and a partner at Barton & Williams from 2003 to 2006 (and associate there from 1998 to 2003). Wilkinson was a member of the State Board of Law Examiners’ character committee from 2006 to 2019 and an assistant county attorney in Washington County from 2006 to 2012.

Born in Agana, Guam, he graduated in 1971 from the University of North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1994 and from Emory University School of Law in 1997.

The sheriff’s office said it is conducting a homicide investigation and did not provide further details.