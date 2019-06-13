How can Baltimore Police prevent corruption after GTTF? For starters, some say, get rid of plainclothes units.

Despite the corruption that has sometimes flourished in plainclothes squads such as the Gun Trace Task Force, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says such units still have a place in the city — particularly amid its relentless violence and other crime.

But Harrison vows to institute better training and better controls.

He says it’s not a matter of eliminating so-called proactive policing, but rather of doing it correctly. “It just has to be done in a constitutional way,” he said.

Some in the community say the officers in these units are not trusted and shouldn’t be on the streets, especially while investigators are still assessing the seeds of the gun task force scandal.

“The fact that they’re even functioning is a slap in the face to the community when the investigations from different levels have not been completed,” said Tre Murphy of Black Leaders Organizing for Change.

“Every community person I’ve talked to has said this practice has to go. It’s not effective, it’s unaccountable, and it’s not building trust with the community.”

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Harrison, who was sworn in as commissioner in March, was asked to speak to the corruption revealed by federal investigators. Gun Trace Task Force Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, six men who served under him, and the previous supervisor of the unit are serving prison terms of eight to 25 years for racketeering offenses, including robbery.

A three-part series published Wednesday in The Sun provided new details of how the corrupt squad operated. The articles, the result of a yearlong investigation, highlighted how most of the officers began criminal activity long before they came together on the gun squad — in particular while serving in other plainclothes units.

While their robberies and drug dealing appear to have been well hidden, the investigation found that commanders ignored repeated warning signs of other misconduct.

Jenkins, for instance, was sued at least four times from 2006 to 2009 while serving in plainclothes units, and found to be at fault in three of those cases. Internal police files show he was not disciplined for the misconduct, and in fact was promoted to other coveted assignments during those years.

In 2014, when surveillance footage raised questions about Jenkins’ account of finding drugs in a man’s car, Internal Affairs investigators recommended suspension, demotion and other punishment. But a deputy commissioner intervened, according to another police commander.

Even amid a 15-month U.S. Department of Justice civil rights review of Baltimore Police in 2015 and 2016, Jenkins and his officers were regularly lying on official reports, stealing from citizens and conducting illegal searches. Meanwhile, the DOJ investigators found that a “disproportionate share of complaints” cited plainclothes officers as “particularly aggressive and unrestrained in their practice of stopping individuals without cause and performing public, humiliating searches.”

A state commission is holding hearings to examine the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. And federal authorities say they have not yet closed the investigation that led to the indictment of Jenkins and the others.

The Baltimore Police Department has said it conducted an Internal Affairs review stemming from the indictments, but has not released the findings. The department typically treats Internal Affairs investigations as confidential personnel matters.

Police commissioners in Baltimore have long deployed plainclothes units to initiate investigations in high-crime areas. Known on the streets as “knockers,” the units have changed names and structure over the years but officers say the work has largely been the same.

Plainclothes officers differ from undercover officers, who assume a false identity. Instead, plainclothes officers conduct investigations and surveillance wearing street clothes, trying to blend in while not having to answer 911 calls.

“There is a level of proactive policing that has to be done in this community and every community,” Harrison said, “in order to prevent crime and displace it and apprehend people who commit it. Otherwise we’re only being responsive, we’re not being proactive in prevention.”

Just last month, federal prosecutors credited the work of Baltimore plainclothes officers in apprehending a man with a gun after saying they observed the “contours of a firearm” in his pants. The man, who had three prior armed robbery convictions, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baltimore police commanders also have been touting the work of plainclothes officers working in their districts, posting photos on social media of guns and drugs the units seized.

Harrison did not offer details of his plans to prevent and identify corrupt behavior but said he will put in place “both technological and human” monitoring systems to track officer and supervisor performance. “Some are systems that need to be built,” Harrison said. “Some of them are here, just not enforced, and that could be why we saw what we saw” with the Gun Trace Task Force.

He said he also will establish new training programs that are being explored.

When Harrison became chief of police in New Orleans in 2014, the department was implementing reforms required by a federal consent decree enacted two years earlier. The changes included efforts to discourage overly aggressive tactics, Harrison and others say. “We retrained people to do things properly, and to do that based on observations of whether or not they observed a violation of law,” he said.

Former Baltimore public defender Tonya McClary, who is now the New Orleans Independent Police Monitor, said in a recent interview the results have been positive. “It definitely was like the Wild Wild West at one point,” she said.

A top police union official in New Orleans, Sgt. Walter Powers, said plainclothes units there are different from those in Baltimore in that they have always driven marked vehicles and been assigned specific tasks. “You go into an area that’s been crime-ridden with auto thefts, and that’s what you’re looking for,” Powers said.