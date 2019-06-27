Gang member convicted in California of murdering Marine from Maryland

A gang member has been convicted of murder for the shooting death of a Marine outside a Southern California strip club in 2016.
Arturo Perez Medina fled to Mexico after the killing and was arrested in Tijuana about six months later.
The San Bernardino Sun newspaper reports a jury found the 24-year-old guilty Monday.
The family of the victim, 20-year-old Marylander Douglas Rivas, flew in for the verdict, and his fellow Marines also attended.
Prosecutors said Rivas was serving as a designated driver the night he was shot for unknown reasons outside the Flesh Club in San Bernardino.
Investigators described him as an innocent victim.