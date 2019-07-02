Two dead, four wounded in overnight shootings in Baltimore

Five women and one man were shot overnight, two fatally, in two separate shootings across Baltimore, police said Tuesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Bloomingdale Rd. for a shooting. After arriving in the Winchester neighborhood, police said they found a woman shot in her head and a man with gunshot wounds to his torso.

They were transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Earlier, just past 11 p.m., police were called to the Eastern district for a shooting that left four women injured.

Police said they arrived in the 1200 block of East Preston St. and found a 20-year-old and 26-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The women were transported from the Oliver neighborhood to an area hospital for treatment.

Then, police said they were notified of two other women, shot in the same incident, a 20-year-old and 26-year-old, who had walked into an area hospital.

After investigating, police believe the women were shot in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Ave. after an unidentified person approached the group and began shooting.

Eastern District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information about the quadruple shooting to call 410-396-2433 or 1-866-7lockup.

