Baltimore County police: Fight leads to fatal shooting in Edgemere

A fight between two men who knew one another in the 7500 block of North Point Road in Edgmere, resulted in the death of one man, while the other was arrested in the fatal shooting.

The victim, a 26-year-old man not yet identified, died around 4:30 a.m. this morning at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, while being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Baltimore County Police officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The suspect involved in the shooting remained at the scene and was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The county police homicide unit is continuing their investigation into the shooting.

An officer responding to the scene was involved in a minor vehicle crash at North Point Boulevard and North Point Road. He was uninjured, said Jennifer Peach, county police spokeswoman.