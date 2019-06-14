Man charged in fatal Ellicott City shooting ordered held without bond

The Ellicott City man charged with murder for a church parking lot shooting was ordered held without bond on Friday.

Rane Dellinger appeared in the Howard County district courtroom via video Friday, sitting across the table from his attorney with his fingers crossed in his lap for the duration of proceedings.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault, in the June 1 shooting. He is also charged with reckless endangerment and a handgun violation.

At 10 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of Bethel Baptist Church in Ellicott City, where they found Jacob Richard Mauer with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, charging documents state. Mauer was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Dellinger, Mauer and one other individual had driven to the church to smoke marijuana, according to charging documents. While there, they’d been playing with a revolver Dellinger had brought, the documents state. Dellinger was holding the weapon toward Mauer when it discharged, and he fled, taking the drugs with him, police said.

Dellinger, who police apprehended in North Carolina after he fled, was recently extradited back to Maryland. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 12.