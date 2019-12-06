A Virginia man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to defrauding Maryland casinos out of more than $1 million through a baccarat scheme he employed while working as a card dealer.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Ming Zhang, 32, of Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday and will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
Prosecutors said Zhang would cheat by showing cards to his co-conspirators before dealing.
Baccarat involves comparing the value of two hands of cards and betting on which hand will be closest to a point value of nine.
The office wrote that Zhang, while working as a dealer at unnamed casinos in Maryland, would show his co-conspirators a portion of the deck, which his accomplices would photograph.
He’d place that portion back into the “shoe” — a plastic box that keeps the cards in order before they’re dealt — without shuffling it, the office wrote.
“If a bettor knows the order in which cards appear in the deck, they can predict the outcome of any given baccarat hand with near-perfect accuracy and place their bets accordingly,” the office wrote.
Zhang admitted to participating in the scheme at two different casinos in Maryland in 2017 and made $1,046,560 in fraudulent winnings, the office wrote. Zhang was given a percentage of the winning for participating in the scheme, the office wrote.