xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Arbutus youth baseball coach charged with allegedly sexually abusing children while helping team

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2021 7:08 PM

A 33-year-old former Arbutus youth baseball coach was arrested by Baltimore County Police for allegedly sexually abusing children while helping the team, authorities said.

Melvin Tucker III of Dundalk is facing six charges, including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to online court records. No attorney is listed for him in records. He is being held without bail.

Advertisement

Police said the victim told authorities that the abuse occurred while “Coach Joe” was coaching the Arbutus Recreational League baseball team.

Melvin Tucker III of Dundalk is facing six charges, including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to online court records. Baltimore County Police allege that the 33-year-old sexually abused children while helping an Arbutus youth baseball team. Photo via Baltimore County Police Department
Melvin Tucker III of Dundalk is facing six charges, including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to online court records. Baltimore County Police allege that the 33-year-old sexually abused children while helping an Arbutus youth baseball team. Photo via Baltimore County Police Department

Detectives believe there may be more victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact the police at 410-307-2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Individuals can also call the police nonemergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any of these resources:

Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: 410-828-6390

Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Latest Crime

Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement