Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) has assigned a prosecutor to review the 2011 fatal shooting at the request of the victim’s family, according to a spokeswoman. In that case, Owen fatally shot ­35-year-old Rodney Deron Edwards. Owen told investigators in December 2011 that while in uniform, he had pulled over his unmarked van to help a man lying in the grass near Greenleaf Road in Palmer Park and that Edwards then pulled a gun on him, according to police. A loaded revolver was found at the scene, police said at the time.